Standoff ends as govt concedes to majority of TLP’s demands

The protracted standoff between Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the government ended as Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday announced that key issues have been settled and the centre had conceded to 10 out of the 12 demands put forth by the TLP.

The second round of negotiations was held in the federal capital in an attempt to persuade the party to call off its “Pakistan Bachao March.”

Dr Shafiq Amini, Ghulam Abbas Faizi, Mufti Muhammad Umair Al Azhari, Maulana Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi and Jeelan Shah were represented by the TLP.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq took part in the talks.

Addressing post talks presser in Islamabad flanked by TLP’s negotiation committee member Dr Shafiq Amini, Sanaullah expressed sadness over the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, stating that every Pakistani shares sorrow over her situation.

“An innocent woman has not only been wrongly punished but also kept in prison,” added the minister.

He also assured that the government will pen letter to the US authorities over her imprisonment as it is unfair to give a sentence of 86 years. .

Regarding the demand for a reduction in petroleum prices, Sanaullah assured that the related procedure has been presented to the TLP.

He also mentioned that Ishaq Dar has given assurances of a significant reduction in petrol prices in coming days.

On the other hand, Dr Shafiq Amini took the opportunity to express gratitude to the government for considering their demands peacefully.

He reiterated that the TLP is a party that believes in dialogue rather than confrontation, expressing hope that the bitter experiences of the past will not be repeated.