12 Pakistanis among survivors of Greece boat disaster

A total of 12 Pakistanis were identified among the survivors of the capsized boat off the coast of Greece, but so far the number and identity of Pakistani nationals among the deceased was not yet verified.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a press statement on Saturday, said the Pakistan Mission in Greece under Ambassador Aamar Aftab remained in contact with the local authorities for identification and recovery of Pakistani nationals among the deceased and providing relief to the survivors.

“Our mission also remains in contact with the Greek authorities in the identification process of the 78 recovered bodies. This identification process will take place through DNA-matching with close family members (parents and children only),” the spokesperson further said.

The families of likely passengers on board the ill-fated boat were requested to contact the Pakistan mission in Greece on the 24/7 helpline numbers for verification purposes.

They were also requested to share DNA reports from authenticated laboratories and the identity documents of the passenger at ‘[email protected]’.

The UN Human Rights officials said that up to 500 people were still missing from a migrant boat that sank off Greece.

A large number of women and children were among those missing in the “horrific tragedy” that left 78 people dead.

The fishing boat was carrying up to 750 people that went down 50 nautical miles off Pylos in southern Greece, according to international media.