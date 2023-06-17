Brainteaser: Can you spot a flat tyre in less than 45 secs?

Brain-teasers and optical illusions are beloved challenges that test our mental acuity and demonstrate our abilities.

These mind-bending exercises offer numerous benefits, such as enhancing cognitive function, sharpening focus, and even boosting memory.

This particular puzzle, crafted by experts in temporary car insurance features an array of tyres, most of which are in working condition.

Your task is to identify the sole deflated tire concealed among the rest, a task that seemingly requires extraordinary visual acuity, according to The Mirror.

Astonishingly, only half of the participants manage to locate it, with an average completion time of 45 seconds. Can you surpass that time and spot the anomaly more swiftly?

If you find yourself struggling, fear not, as the solution to this perplexing brain-teaser can be found below.

However, refrain from scrolling further if you wish to persist with your endeavors.