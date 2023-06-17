Korean convenience stores selling gold bars in vending machines

Convenience stores in South Korea are witnessing a surge in popularity of gold bars, driven by their increasing value amidst global inflationary pressures.

GS Retail, a leading convenience store chain, has confirmed that sales of gold bars reached $19 million over the past nine months, ending in May.

Introduced last September at five of its stores, the gold bars are dispensed through vending machines and are available in five different sizes, ranging from 0.13 ounces to 1.3 ounces, the UPI reported.

GS Retail, which operates over 10,000 convenience stores throughout South Korea, adjusts the prices daily based on the international gold valuation.

Due to the growing demand, the company plans to expand the availability of gold bars to 50 outlets by the end of the year, up from the current 29.

The most popular gold bar size is the smallest one, weighing 0.13 ounces, and is currently priced at approximately $225.

GS Retail representative informed UPI News Korea that the main buyers of these gold bars are people in their 20s and 30s, who consider physical gold as an investment vehicle, particularly during times of rising value.

The accessibility of gold bars at convenience stores is believed to be the primary reason behind their popularity.