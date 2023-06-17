Court puts off illegal recruitment case against Parvez Elahi

A special anti-corruption court in Lahore on Saturday adjourned the hearing in an illegal recruitment case against former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The hearing was adjourned due to the absence of the presiding judge.

Meanwhile the duty judge, in the interim, rescheduled the hearing to take place on June 19.

The illegal recruitment case

According to the details provided by an ACE spokesperson, Elahi made 12 illegal recruitments in Punjab Assembly on grade 17 positions.

The candidates were recruited in the provincial assembly by altering the records. “The illegal recruitments were made through fake testing services,” said the spokesperson.

He said that the investigation by the ACE proved that fake recruitments were made in Punjab Assembly, adding that the anti-corruption has also arrested Secretary Rai Mumtaz Hussain in connection with this case on the basis of evidence.

“Rai Mumtaz was involved in a fake recruiting process with Parvez Elahi,” he said.