LHC to hear on June 21 appeal against verdict to restore PTI MNAs’ memberships

The Lahore High Court has fixed for hearing an appeal against the decision to restore the membership of the National Assembly members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court will hear on June 21 the appeal of the National Assembly secretary.

The appeal has challenged a court decision to restore the membership of the PTI’s National Assembly members.

The high court office has issued the cause list of the hearing on the appeal.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, will conduct the hearing.

On the previous hearing, the two-member bench had suspended the decision of the single bench to restore the membership of the PTI MNAs, and summoned the attorney general for Pakistan for assistance.

Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar and 61 other MNAs who resigned from the assembly have been made parties to the case.

The LHC had on Tuesday suspended the decision to reinstate the MNAs belonging to the PTI.

National Assembly Secretary Tahir Hussain filed an intra-court appeal in the court.

On June 10, the government devised a strategy to counteract the tactics of the resigned PTI MNAs.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was advised by legal experts to file an intra-court appeal challenging the court’s decision.