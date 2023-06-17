Jail’s deputy superintendent killed in road accident

In an unfortunate incident, the deputy superintendent of Pakpattan jail was killed while nine others sustained injuries in a horrific collision between a passenger bus and tractor-trolley on Saturday.

Authorities have revealed that the ill-fated bus was en route from Pakpattan to Lahore at the time of the incident.

As per the preliminary investigation, the collision occurred when the bus reached Sukhpur, where it collided with a tractor-trolley from behind, resulting in a devastating accident.

The deceased, identified as Asim Hameed, Superintendent of Pakpattan jail, tragically died on the spot.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot after getting information and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.

At present, nine individuals with varying degrees of injuries have been transferred to hospitals located in Pakpattan and Okara.

Those with minor injuries received necessary medical aid and were subsequently discharged.

As per officials, the accident is believed to be caused by excessive speed.