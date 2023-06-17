CTD arrests seven ‘most wanted’ terrorists in Punjab

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department has conducted a major operation in view of the threat of terrorism.

The CTD arrested seven most wanted terrorists during an intelligence-based operation.

According to a CTD spokesman, four terrorists were arrested from Multan, two from Gujranwala and one from Dera Ghazi Khan.

These terrorists allegedly belonged to various illegal organizations, according to the spokesman.

Explosives, hand grenades, laptop, primer cord and Rs18,800 in cash were seized from the arrested suspects.

Six cases have been registered against the arrested terrorists and an investigation started.