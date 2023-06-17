ECP officials threat case: Fawad to be indicted on June 24
Court ordered suspect to ensure attendance at next hearing
An Islamabad court has fixed June 24 as the date for indictment of former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in a case of threatening election commission officials.
Islamabad Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case.
Fawad Chaudhry was also provided a copy of the case details.
The court also ordered the suspect to ensure his attendance at the next hearing.
The former federal minister appeared in the court, and was provided a copy of the case record on court order.
Fawad Chaudhry has been accused of threatening the chief election commissioner and other officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan.
