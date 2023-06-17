Watch Live
ECP officials threat case: Fawad to be indicted on June 24

aslamkhokhar Jun 17, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

An Islamabad court has fixed June 24 as the date for indictment of former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in a case of threatening election commission officials.

Islamabad Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case.

Fawad Chaudhry was also provided a copy of the case details.

The court also ordered the suspect to ensure his attendance at the next hearing.

The former federal minister appeared in the court, and was provided a copy of the case record on court order.

Fawad Chaudhry has been accused of threatening the chief election commissioner and other officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

