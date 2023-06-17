Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down as thousands report issues

Hundreds of users have faced challenges when attempting to access the Meta-owned platforms Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

This widespread issue has prompted many individuals to seek recourse by documenting and reporting their problems through the platform DownDetector. Specifically, more than 2,000 issues related to Facebook have been recorded thus far.

Additionally, Twitter has become a hub for users to voice their complaints and express concerns regarding the Meta platforms.

An incident tracking site has indicated that all Meta-owned platforms simultaneously experienced a notable surge in reported incidents. Instagram users encountered difficulties in sending messages, while WhatsApp users struggled with loading photos.

Facebook users reported an issue where the website only displayed logos without fully loading the content.

Here is how people reacted;