Wheat, flour prices soar again in Lahore

The prices of wheat and flour in Lahore have once again witnessed an upward trend, following a recent increase of Rs 400 per mound in the price of wheat, a 20 kg bag of flour is being sold for Rs 2,650 after an increase of Rs 234. The official price for a 20 kg bag of flour bag stands at Rs 2,466.

The Flour Mills Association Chairman said that an illegal restriction on the free movement of wheat is the behind escalating flour prices.

He said that vehicles loaded with wheat are being apprehended round the clock.