South African women team to visit Pakistan first time

Pakistan Women’s team will host South African team in September and will play three One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International matches in Women’s ICC Championship.

Pakistan Women’s Team had hosted South Africa in United Arab Emirates (UAE) first time and the visitors had won the series 2-1.

In 2017-2020 championship, Pakistan visited South Africa and the series was drawn 1-1, as the third match was washed out.

Pakistan Women’s Team is ranked second in the current championship with five wins out of nine matches, three series so far.

If Pakistani women win the series, they could go on top of the table, as India are currently on top with six wins out of six matches.

South African skipper Sune Luus also showed her excitement on visiting Pakistan with the South African side for the first time and said she was looking forward to the series.