Gilgit Baltistan Scouts beat NLI in Polo festival

Gilgit Baltistan Scouts won the Jashan-e-Baharan Polo festival at Shandur in Gilgit, as they defeated Northern Light Infantry in a one-sided match.

The interesting match was watched by tourists, who came from all over the world, at the famous polo ground at an altitude of 3,700 meters.

Gilgit Baltistan Scouts showed terrific performance and did not give many chances to their opponents.

The fans and players of winning team celebrated in ground after the match and their players declared it a memorable win.

Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid was the chief guest of event and distributed prizes among the winning players.

He said that this festival shows Pakistan’s positive, soft image and is also an attraction for tourists.

Khalid Khurshid also vowed to send the winning team to play an International event abroad.