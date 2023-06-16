Biparjoy cyclone averted: Sindh CM hails coordinated efforts, praises govt institutions

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his appreciation for the provincial government departments, particularly essential services and the police, for their dedicated efforts during Cyclonic Biparjoy. He highlighted the effective measures taken by the Sindh government to safeguard the lives and property of residents along the coastal belt.

The chief minister acknowledged the successful avoidance of the cyclonic storm and the gradual return to normalcy in the coastal areas. He commended all provincial government institutions for their hard work and dedication, extending gratitude to the Pakistan Army, Navy, Rangers, and Maritime Security for their collaboration.

Furthermore, he thanked welfare organizations for their assistance in dealing with the situation. Syed Murad Ali Shah also praised the cooperation of residents along the coastal belt and in hazardous buildings in Karachi, who voluntarily vacated their homes in the interest of safety and security.

The chief minister expressed his gratitude to the Meteorological Department for issuing timely alerts, enabling the government and the people to take precautionary measures in a timely manner.

Syed Murad Ali Shah emphasized the significance of the coordinated efforts demonstrated by the concerned departments and institutions in effectively dealing with the cyclonic storm, remarking that such teamwork had rarely been witnessed in the past.