‘Post’ launches on iOS, revolutionizing social media news

In the realm of social media, Twitter has traditionally served as the primary platform for real-time updates and breaking news. However, a new contender called Post has emerged, aiming to redefine how people access news on social media.

Post was introduced in beta shortly after Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, joining the ranks of various buzzworthy apps competing to become the next big thing in social media. What sets Post apart from the rest is its innovative approach to delivering news.

Within the app, users can navigate between three distinct feeds: following, explore, and news. The first two feeds are self-explanatory, but it is the third feed that forms the core of Post’s offering.

The news tab presents users with a stream of fresh articles from Post’s partner publishers, which include reputable outlets like Reuters, the Los Angeles Times, Wired, Yahoo Finance, Fortune, Insider, and NBC News, among others.

While users can view headlines and the article’s beginning for free, reading the full content requires a microtransaction using “points” within the Post app.

It is important to note that these articles are not behind paywalls on the publishers’ websites. In most cases, users can access them by visiting the publishers’ sites directly.

However, for the sake of convenience and ad-free in-app reading, some users may find it worthwhile to make a small payment.

Publishers currently receive the entire revenue from these micropayments. However, as Post aims to become profitable in the future, this revenue distribution model may change.

Presently, the platform is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Scott Galloway, an author and marketing professor at New York University.

The number of points required to unlock an article varies based on the publisher. The most affordable in-app transaction amounts to 300 points, priced at $4.29.

Articles begin at 1 point, with the highest observed cost currently around 29 points. Consequently, the cost of a 29-point article would be approximately 40 cents, while the majority of articles are available for just a few cents. Users also have the option to tip publishers or creators for their work.

“Premium publishers are experiencing an average of $30 CPM equivalents for paid content and an average of $1.3 CPM equivalent from tips for free content,” stated Post in a press release.

Within eight months of its launch, Post has attracted over 440,000 users. The app has undoubtedly resonated with individuals seeking a fresh approach to consuming news on social media.