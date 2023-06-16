Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ shoot goes viral, SRK rumored for a cameo

Salman Khan is currently engrossed in the shooting of the highly anticipated film Tiger 3.

Keeping the project tightly under wraps, the actor has created a buzz with a viral video showcasing his breathtaking rooftop stunts. The movie marks Salman’s third appearance as the suave spy. Joining him in this action-packed venture is the gorgeous Katrina Kaif, while rumors suggest that Emraan Hashmi will portray the antagonist.

While Yash Raj Films strives to maintain utmost secrecy surrounding the film, an intriguing video shared by Instant Bollywood has caught the attention of fans. The footage reveals Salman gracefully executing a daring stunt, followed by his return to the vanity van, accompanied by his entourage. Walking along the planks placed between rooftops, he graciously waved at the thrilled onlookers. The actor was attired in a striking all-black ensemble, adding an aura of mystique to his character.

Tiger 3 has become one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. Apart from the trio of Salman, Katrina, and Emraan, various reports have hinted at a significant cameo by the renowned actor Shah Rukh Khan in the movie.

Earlier this month, a news website reported the exciting news of Shah Rukh Khan joining Salman Khan on the sets of Tiger 3 at Madh Island. A specially constructed set has provided the backdrop for the superstars to film an action-packed sequence. Tiger 3 is part of the illustrious YRF Spy Universe and serves as the third installment in the Tiger franchise, following the successes of “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Tiger Zinda Hai.” Alongside Salman Khan, the film stars Katrina Kaif as the super-spy Zoya, while Emraan Hashmi portrays the menacing villain. Fans can look forward to its theatrical release this Diwali.

Meanwhile, the anticipation among fans remains high for the much-awaited collaboration of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in “Tiger Vs Pathaan.” Although the film has not been officially announced yet, earlier this year, reports indicated that the concept was in its nascent stage and would not materialize in the near future.