China lends Pakistan another $1 billion

Pakistan has successfully received a substantial sum of $1 billion from China as a commercial loan.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has officially confirmed the receipt of the funds, which have already been deposited into the designated account.

This was previously announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

This infusion of funds is expected to provide a much-needed boost to Pakistan’s economy, supporting various sectors and facilitating economic growth.

Last week, Pakistan took a significant step by making an advance payment to the Chinese Development Bank.

The advance payment served as a precursor to the full disbursement of the $1 billion loan.

SBP spokesperson said that the received amount of $1 billion from China is specifically classified as a commercial loan, meaning that the funds are intended for commercial purposes and will be utilised strategically to support various developmental projects and initiatives in Pakistan.