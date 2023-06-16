Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, and Omkar Kapoor grace special screening of ‘Adipurush’

In a star-studded affair, several Bollywood celebrities, including Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Omkar Kapoor, and more, gathered for a special screening of the highly anticipated film “Adipurush.”

The event, held in Mumbai, was filled with excitement and anticipation as industry insiders and actors came together to support the grand project.

“Adipurush,” directed by Om Raut, is an upcoming epic period drama that promises to take audiences on a captivating mythological journey. The film features Prabhas in the lead role, portraying the iconic character of Lord Rama, while Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the formidable antagonist, Lankesh (Ravana). The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast and is touted to be one of the most ambitious projects of recent times.

Sunny Singh, known for his roles in movies like “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” and “Ujda Chaman,” expressed his enthusiasm for the film, stating, “I am really excited to watch ‘Adipurush’ as it is a unique and larger-than-life project. The combination of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan is going to be a treat for the audience, and I can’t wait to witness their performances on the big screen.”

Sonnalli Seygall, who rose to fame with her roles in films like “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” and “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” shared her thoughts on the film, saying, “I have been eagerly waiting for ‘Adipurush’ since its announcement. The trailers and promos have been visually stunning, and I am sure the film will leave a lasting impact on the audience. It’s great to see such grand projects being made in our industry.”

Omkar Kapoor, who made his mark in the industry with movies like “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2” and “Udanchhoo,” expressed his admiration for the director and the cast. He said, “Omkar Raut has proved his directorial prowess with ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,’ and I am sure ‘Adipurush’ will be another masterpiece. The film has a fantastic ensemble cast, and I am looking forward to witnessing their performances.”

With its unique storyline, grand sets, and a talented cast, “Adipurush” has already generated immense buzz and expectations among moviegoers. The special screening attended by Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Omkar Kapoor, and other industry figures further adds to the excitement surrounding the film’s release. Fans and cinephiles alike eagerly await the opportunity to witness this magnum opus on the silver screen.