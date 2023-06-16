Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes France
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck France on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The earthquake’s epicenter was near a commune in the Charente-Maritime region of western France, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
There was no immediate information on casualties or damage from the quake.
The GFZ revised an earlier measurement of a 5.5 magnitude earthquake.
