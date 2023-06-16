Watch Live
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes France

There was no immediate information on casualties or damage from the quake
Reuters Jun 16, 2023
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck France on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The earthquake’s epicenter was near a commune in the Charente-Maritime region of western France, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

There was no immediate information on casualties or damage from the quake.

The GFZ revised an earlier measurement of a 5.5 magnitude earthquake.

