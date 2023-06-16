‘Barbie’ poised to outshine ‘Oppenheimer’ at the Box Office

In a surprising turn of events, early tracking suggests that the upcoming female-led film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is poised to surpass Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated historical drama during the weekend of July 21-23.

The news of Christopher Nolan’s switch from Warner Bros. to Universal Pictures for his next film, “Oppenheimer,” shook the industry back in September 2021. The move came after WarnerMedia, the studio’s former owner, prioritized streaming over theatrical releases amidst the pandemic. Shortly after, Universal announced that “Oppenheimer,” a drama centered around the creation of the atomic bomb, would hit theaters on July 21, 2023. This date was no coincidence, as Nolan has had a history of successful mid-summer releases.

Warner Bros. initially had plans to release John Cena’s Looney Tunes film, “Coyote vs. ACME,” on the same weekend. However, in April 2022, they made a strategic decision to replace it with the highly anticipated “Barbie” movie. While analysts initially dismissed the Barbie film due to its long and troubled development process, it has recently gained significant traction on social media and is now predicted to outperform “Oppenheimer” during their shared opening weekend.

Although “Oppenheimer,” a three-hour R-rated drama targeting adult audiences, may not rely heavily on its opening weekend performance, filmmakers still value the prestige of debuting at the top of the box office charts. Director Christopher Nolan has experienced second-place openings before, such as with “Interstellar” in 2014, which came in behind Disney’s “Big Hero 6” but went on to achieve global success, grossing $701.7 million.

The new management at Warner Bros. Discovery is eager to rebuild its relationship with Nolan. In a recent Variety cover story, Warner Bros. Film Group chief Michael De Luca expressed hopes of bringing Nolan back into the fold. However, questions have arisen as to why “Barbie” was not rescheduled to avoid competing with Nolan’s film, considering the studio’s desire to please him.

While changing release dates can be challenging, some in the industry believe that having two high-profile movies open simultaneously, especially during the ongoing recovery of the box office from the pandemic, may not be ideal. On the other hand, supporters argue that “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” differ significantly in scope and target audience, suggesting that both films can coexist successfully.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, known for her acclaimed films “Lady Bird” and “Little Women,” “Barbie” features Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The film has generated significant buzz, with a Barbie-themed photo booth being a standout attraction at the CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas. Buzzy female-oriented movies like the “Sex and the City” and “Mamma Mia!” franchises have previously demonstrated their potential for box office success.

Meanwhile, “Oppenheimer” boasts an ensemble cast including Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, often referred to as the father of the atomic bomb, alongside Emily Blunt and Matt Damon.

The race for the July box office is heating up with Paramount and Skydance’s “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One” opening on July 12. This event film, headlined by Tom Cruise, is expected to maintain a strong presence when “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” are released. In fact, there is a possibility that “Oppenheimer” may even come in third place during its opening weekend, trailing behind both “Barbie” and “Mission: Impossible.”

While the official tracking for these films won’t begin until three weeks before their release, the anticipation and competition among the filmmakers and studios.