NEPRA slashes 5 paisa per unit reduction for K-Electric consumers

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) notified a 5 paisa per unit reduction in power tariffs for K-Electric consumers for April under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

According to the notification, K-Electric had requested a 49 paisa increase in power tariffs for the specified period. The regulator conducted a public hearing on May 30 to address K-Electric’s petition.

The reduction in tariffs will be reflected in customers’ bills in June 2023.

The FCA for March was set at Rs3.93 per unit but was applicable for only one month.

This reduction will not be applicable to lifeline consumers, domestic consumers using up to 300 units per month, agri consumers, and electric vehicle charging stations.