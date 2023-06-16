PM Shehbaz meets PPP leaders, discusses political situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with a high-level delegation of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), where they engaged in a comprehensive discussion regarding the current political situation in the country.

The PPP delegation included Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah, Advisor to PM on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Qamar uz Zaman Kaira, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Senator Nisar Khuro.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal were also present at the meeting.

During the session, the PPP leadership expressed their appreciation for the prime minister’s efforts in implementing measures for the welfare of the public in the budget, despite the challenging economic conditions.