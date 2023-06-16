Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ to premiere digitally

Salman Khan’s highly anticipated film, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” (KKBKKJ), is all set to captivate audiences as it gears up for its digital premiere on Zee5.

The Bollywood superstar himself took to Instagram to announce the official release date of his latest venture.

In an intriguing motion poster shared on his Instagram handle, Khan unveiled the action-packed film’s OTT release date, creating excitement among his fans. He also revealed that the film will exclusively premiere on Zee5. The caption accompanying the post read, “Watch action, drama aur romance se packed #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan, World Digital Premiere on 23rd June only on Zee5 #BhaijaanonZee5.”

“Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” had its theatrical release on April 21, 2023, marking Khan’s full-fledged film appearance since “Dabangg 3” in 2019. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is a production of Salman Khan Films and is being distributed by Zee Studios.

Alongside Salman Khan, KKBKKJ boasts a star-studded cast including Pooja Hedge, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Abhimanyu Singh, Venkatesh Daggubati, Siddharth Nigam, and Palak Tiwari. Notably, this film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge, adding an extra layer of anticipation for fans.

The action-thriller film, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” has already made waves at the box office, collecting an impressive sum of over INR 150 crore. With its digital premiere on Zee5, the film is expected to garner an even wider audience, allowing fans worldwide to experience the adrenaline-pumping action, gripping drama, and heartfelt romance it has to offer.

As the release date of KKBKKJ draws near, fans of Salman Khan and cinema enthusiasts in general are eagerly counting down the days to witness this highly acclaimed film in the comfort of their own homes, thanks to the streaming platform Zee5.