‘Gunah:’ The crime thriller captivates audiences with gripping storyline

Adnan Sarwar’s crime thriller, Gunah, took social media by storm after its first episode was aired.

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Fans flooded Twitter with praises for its “exceptional” storyline and the “stellar cast” of the limited series consisting of six episodes.

View this post on Instagram

Gunah revolves around Malik Hayat Khan (Sarmad Khoosat), a powerful landlord who finds himself in a helpless situation when his wife, Gul Noor (Juggan Kazim), elopes with Ahmed (Ali Raza), their sons’ tuition teacher. Seeking solace, Malik’s in-laws (Roohi Khan and Zafar Abbas) propose that he marries their other daughter, Gul Meher (Saba Qamar). Although hesitant, Malik agrees for the sake of his children left behind.

View this post on Instagram

However, complications arise with the arrival of a determined SHO, Sabiha (Rabia Butt), who begins investigating the case. She uncovers evidence suggesting that Gul Noor’s disappearance is more than it seems. While some viewers expressed hopes for a faster pace, others praised the performances of Khoosat and Butt, who stole the spotlight in the first episode. With its “gripping storyline and intense character dynamics,” Gunah appears to have become the favorite drama for TV enthusiasts this summer.

View this post on Instagram

One user tweeted, “Gunah, wow, what a first episode! Intrigue, mystery, thriller. Love the female police officer. Great cast. Can’t wait to watch the rest of it.” Another user described the show as a “slow-burn drama with a nostalgic touch,” reminiscent of iconic productions from PTV.

Appreciating the production for bringing fresh content to TV, a user stated, “Tired of the usual shows on HUM and ARY. I feel other channels have something different to offer occasionally. Express TV presents this suspense thriller now, featuring the eye-candy trio Sarmad Khoosat, Juggan Kazim, and Saba Qamar, with Rabia Butt as the cherry on top.”

Apart from the storyline, Gunah garnered attention for its exceptional cast. Fans praised Khoosat, Qamar, Kazim, and Butt for their stellar performances. A user wrote, “It always feels so refreshing to watch Saba Qamar. Her acting is phenomenal. Good to see Rabia Butt in uniform; she looks stunning.” Butt, in particular, received significant acclaim for her portrayal of the fierce and modern police officer.

Comparisons were drawn between Gunah and Farhan Saeed starrer Jhok Sarkar. One user wrote, “Same genre but two entirely different flavors. Gunah - a mix of melodrama, rough-edged reality, and grey-shaded characters - makes Jhok Sarkar look like a pedestrian walk in front of it.” The intriguing characterizations, intricate details, and touch of masala have made Gunah stand out in the crime-thriller genre.

Social media buzzed with predictions about the series. Fans speculated on the evolving relationship between Gul Meher and the inspector, and some even believed that Khoosat’s character might be the evil mastermind behind his wife’s sudden disappearance.