‘Tere Bin’ once again, disappoints fans as storyline takes a ‘frustrating turn’

The popular drama serial, Tere Bin, has reached a significant milestone with the completion of its 54th episode.

However, fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the direction the show has taken. Despite its initial appeal as a romantic and captivating love story, Tere Bin has failed to maintain its momentum, leaving viewers disappointed.

One of the main grievances voiced by fans is the lack of progress in the storyline involving the main characters. According to devoted followers of the show, the love story between Meerab and Murtasim was abruptly concluded in the 37th episode. In addition, recent episodes have been plagued by an overabundance of flashbacks, further dampening the audience’s enthusiasm.

The release of the Tere Bin episode 55 promo has only exacerbated the fans’ discontent. In the promo, Maa Begum is seen persuading Haya to consider a marriage proposal, but Murtasim intervenes and declares his readiness to marry Haya instead. This unexpected twist has left fans furious and questioning their investment in the show. Many believe that Murtasim’s proposal to Haya is a major low point for the series, and they have directed their anger towards the production team.

Social media platforms have become a hotbed of criticism and disappointment from Tere Bin’s loyal viewers. One fan expressed their disbelief, comparing Murtasim unfavorably to Saad, another character from the show, while praising the fans of the drama “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha” for having a more satisfying experience. Another fan reminded people to distinguish between the actors and their characters, urging them to avoid bashing the actors based on their roles.

The dissatisfaction with the show extends beyond individual characters or actors. One disappointed fan lamented that Tere Bin, along with its entire cast and crew, had let down the audience in a truly hurtful way. Another Twitter user humorously mentioned that Tere Bin used to serve as a distraction but now finds themselves in need of a distraction from the show.

The response to the episode 55 promo has prompted fans to express their feelings at length, using long reviews, paragraphs, and notes filled with anger and disappointment. Tere Bin’s once-devoted following is now grappling with the unfortunate trajectory of a show that initially held so much promise.