Govt reaffirms commitment to IMF programme, focuses on completing 9th Review

The Ministry of Finance reiterated its strong commitment to the IMF programme and expressed the government’s determination to complete the 9th review. Despite facing numerous difficult and politically challenging decisions, the coalition government remains steadfast in its dedication to the programme.

In response to remarks made by the IMF’s Resident Representative, Ms. Esther Perez, the Finance Ministry spokesperson clarified certain points raised in the press statement. The spokesperson emphasised that the 9th IMF review was successfully conducted in early February 2023, with all technical matters promptly addressed.

Regarding the outstanding issue of external financing, it was amicably resolved during a telephone conversation between the Prime Minister and the IMF Managing Director on May 19, 2023. The spokesperson clarified that the budget for the fiscal year 2023–24 was not part of the 9th review; however, the government shared the budget numbers with the IMF Mission as per the Prime Minister’s commitment.

In terms of broadening the tax base, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has added 1,161,000 new taxpayers, representing a 26.38% increase, in the past 11 months. The spokesperson highlighted the implementation of a 0.6% advance adjustable withholding tax on cash withdrawals over Rs. 50,000 as a significant step in expanding the tax base.

Addressing concerns about tax exemptions, the spokesperson emphasised that such exemptions have been introduced to stimulate growth in the real sectors of the economy, leading to employment opportunities and improved livelihoods. Furthermore, the allocated funds for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) have been increased from Rs 400 billion to Rs 450 billion, benefiting millions of vulnerable individuals.

Regarding the “amnesty,” the spokesperson clarified that the recent change involved “dollarizing” the value of an existing provision under the IT Ordinance, which had always been in effect. The introduction of a cap of Rs 10 million (approximately $100,000 equivalent) was implemented in FY 2016 and is now being resolved in terms of the rupee equivalence of $100,000.

The Ministry of Finance remains engaged in negotiations with the IMF, ensuring ongoing dialogue and cooperation to address any specific concerns raised by the IMF representative.