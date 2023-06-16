Gold price rises by Rs 2,700 per tola in Pakistan

The price of 24 karat gold per tola rose by Rs 2,700, reaching Rs 223,400 compared to its previous day’s sale price of Rs 220,700 on Friday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 2,315, reaching Rs 191,530 from Rs 189,215. The price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold also saw an increase, reaching Rs 175,569 from Rs 173,447, as reported by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

In the silver market, the price per tola increased by Rs 100, closing at Rs 2,650. The price of ten-gram silver also rose by Rs 85.73, closing at Rs 2,271.94.

Internationally, the price of gold experienced a rise of US$ 36, reaching $1,965 compared to its previous sale price of $1,929, according to the association’s report.