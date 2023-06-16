‘The Flash:’ A spectacle that surpasses expectations but falls short of its full potential

Ezra Miller’s superhero film, The Flash, delivers an engaging story, abundant fan service, and a somewhat underwhelming climax, which could serve as a fitting conclusion to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) storyline.

Approaching The Flash with minimal information and hoping for either an inventive take on the Flashpoint storyline or a fan-centric experience, there were two main expectations. Fortunately, the film manages to surpass these expectations, primarily in its major aspects. At times, it truly goes above and beyond, offering cool elements and even Michael Keaton’s Batman in the first 40 minutes.

The Flash sets the stage for a new level in the DCEU, blending a superhero spectacle with a grounded story about a mother and son. It delivers plenty of harmless fun, callbacks, and fan service but falls short of providing the anticipated drum solo. However, the film is packed with a lot even before the conflict unfolds.

Barry Allen, aka Flash (Ezra Miller), showcases his suit that emerges from a ring, demonstrates his ability to phase through objects, and exhibits his super-speed that leaves after-images. These powers are well-explored in the official prelude comics, which are recommended reading. Barry also discovers his ability to time-travel, hoping to prevent the tragedy of losing his mother and witnessing his father’s unjust imprisonment.

Against Bruce’s advice, Barry travels back in time, altering the timeline but encountering the mysterious speedrunner Black Flash, who sends him back to the new timeline. There, Barry encounters his younger self, Barry 2, a goofy college student who manages to score a date with Iris West. The dynamic between the two Barrys creates comedy while also highlighting the emotional journey of Barry 1, the solemn protagonist out of his depth.

Meanwhile, General Zod arrives with his World Engine to terraform the Earth and locate Superman. Barry realizes he may have disrupted the timeline and its superheroes. Batman, played by Michael Keaton, is alive and joins forces with the two Barrys and Supergirl (Kara Zor-El) to stop Zod and his army.

Unfortunately, The Flash loses momentum when the emotional elements falter, aside from a touching scene at a supermarket. The forced ending fails to capture the potential for a profound exploration of Barry’s scars. Ultimately, The Flash is a story about how time can heal both internal and external wounds, either through battling a doomsday event or with the help of an alternate version of oneself.

While the film manages to please comic fans by tweaking the Flashpoint story, it fails to make up for the losses suffered due to the DCEU’s fallout and subsequent shutdown. The third act feels rushed, rendering Supergirl inconsequential and sidelining Iris West. A cameo, an anticlimactic finish, and a mindless post-credit scene attempt to appease fans, but something feels missing.

It’s uncertain if we’ll see this version of Flash again, considering the misconduct allegations against Ezra Miller. However, we’ll also miss out on Henry Cavill’s Superman fighting Darkseid, Deathstroke facing Batman, and the Knightmare storyline set up by Zack Snyder. The Flash serves as a reminder of the potential the DCEU could have realized. Despite its flaws, the film showcases impressive feats and stands as a strong Flash solo movie without overselling itself. Perhaps a spectacle that emerges triumphant despite its shortcomings is indeed a fitting conclusion to the saga.

The Flash is currently playing in theaters.