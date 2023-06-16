Prabhas surprises ‘Salaar’ crew with personalized gifts

Prashanth Neel’s highly anticipated film ‘Salaar’ has been creating a buzz ever since its announcement. Starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan, the project has garnered attention for its star-studded cast.

Additionally, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Ra, and Madhu Guruswamy play pivotal roles in the venture, which is being produced under the banner of Hombale Films. ‘Salaar’ is scheduled for release on September 28, and fans eagerly await its arrival.

Among the reasons the film has been in the limelight is the presence of Prabhas, who gained fame with the blockbuster ‘Baahubali’ series. Now, the superstar is capturing everyone’s hearts with his recent act of kindness. Reports reveal that Prabhas has shown gratitude towards the crew of ‘Salaar’ by sending them personalized gifts.

According to sources, Prabhas transferred Rs 10,000 to the bank accounts of each crew member involved in the making of the film. This heartfelt gesture has left fans in awe and has been widely praised. Admirers of Prabhas took to social media to express their admiration for the actor’s generosity, with one fan describing him as a “pure soul” and another declaring him a “king in both real life and reel life.”

‘Salaar’ boasts a whopping budget of Rs 250 crore and follows the story of a gang leader’s encounters with rival criminal organizations. Speculation had earlier arisen about the film’s plotline resembling the Kannada movie ‘Ugramm,’ which was also helmed by Prashanth Neel. However, the director refuted these claims, emphasizing that ‘Salaar’ is an original story and not a remake or adaptation of ‘Ugramm.’

Fans eagerly await further updates on the film, so much so that Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur temporarily deactivated their Twitter accounts due to the constant pressure for updates. Meanwhile, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of ‘Adipurush’ this Friday and has the sci-fi drama ‘Project K’ in the works, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone alongside him.