‘Leo’: Vijay’s first single ‘Naa Ready’ to release on June 22

Excitement is building as Team Leo has announced that the highly anticipated film’s first single, titled ‘Naa Ready,’ will be unveiled on June 22. This release date holds a special significance as it coincides with the birthday of the film’s talented hero, Vijay.

The actor personally took to his various social media platforms to share this exciting news with his devoted fans and followers. Alongside the announcement, an intriguing poster was revealed, featuring Vijay in a captivating pose. He is depicted smoking and confidently holding a gun, adding a sense of intrigue to the upcoming release.

In the visually stunning poster, Vijay is showcased standing in a grand party hall engulfed in flames, artfully arranged to resemble a majestic lion—a representation of Leo. This artistic choice further heightens the anticipation surrounding the film and the single release.

Adding to the anticipation, the poster for the song announcement intriguingly references the concept of ‘Alter Ego.’ This concept had previously been rumored to be explored in Vijay’s blockbuster film, ‘Master,’ leaving fans curious about its potential significance in ‘Leo.’

‘Leo’ is being produced by Seven Screen Studios’ Lalit Kumar, who has consistently delivered exceptional films. The highly anticipated movie is set to hit theaters during the Ayudha Pooja holidays in October, aiming to captivate audiences during this festive season.

Apart from Vijay’s compelling portrayal, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes acclaimed actors such as Trisha, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, among others. Their presence adds to the excitement and raises expectations for what promises to be a cinematic treat.

As the countdown begins for the release of ‘Naa Ready’ on June 22, fans eagerly await this first glimpse into the musical world of ‘Leo.’ The film’s unique elements and Vijay’s magnetic screen presence have undoubtedly piqued the curiosity and anticipation of audiences, ensuring that ‘Leo’ will be a much-talked-about cinematic experience.