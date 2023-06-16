‘Outlander’ renewed: Seventh season extended to include season 8

Exciting news for fans of the hit series ‘Outlander’ as the producers have announced that the upcoming seventh season, originally intended as the grand finale, will now be extended to include an eighth season.

View this post on Instagram

The unexpected revelation was shared by executive producer Matthew Roberts in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

View this post on Instagram

Roberts expressed, “It wasn’t until we were two-thirds of the way in that we had the announcement that we were going to get season 8.” This surprising turn of events left the team thrilled and allowed them to continue the story beyond their initial plans.

Executive producer Maril Davis further explained the circumstances, saying, “We went into that writer’s room not having any idea and having to assume this would be our last season.” This assumption led the writers to make strategic decisions to ensure a satisfying conclusion for the viewers.

To achieve this, the writing team incorporated more source material than ever before, combining books seven and eight to craft an exceptional narrative. Davis elaborated on their approach, stating, “Let’s take all the material we have… We said, ‘Let’s take books 7 and 8, let’s combine them and take all that material and make the best season we can.’ And that’s what we did.”

The stars of the show, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to give ‘Outlander’ a proper send-off with an additional season. Balfe emphasized their desire for a satisfying conclusion, remarking, “What Sam and I personally felt was that we would like to see it finished up in a proper way and not wrapped up in two episodes or something.”

However, Balfe acknowledged the emotional challenge of bidding farewell to her character, Claire, saying, “It’s going to be very, very hard to say goodbye to it.” The dedication and passion of the cast and crew have undoubtedly contributed to the immense success and fervent fan base of the series.

Fans eagerly await the premiere of the first part of ‘Outlander’ Season 7, which is set to debut on Starz on June 16. The extension of the series will provide an exciting continuation of the story, granting viewers more time to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of ‘Outlander.’