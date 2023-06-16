Najam Sethi calls ‘hybrid model’ Pakistan’s victory

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Head Najam Sethi claimed victory in the press conference on Friday, as he said that “hybrid model” was accepted, although they did not assure anyone about Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup in India.

Najam Sethi told reporters that Asian Cricket Council (ACC) also used the word “hybrid model” in their press release, although there was a time when they wanted to take away hosting rights away from Pakistan.

He said that they tried to link World Cup with Asia Cup and wanted the assurance, but they do not know what would be circumstances at that time.

Sethi added that Pakistan’s government would look into the matter regarding playing in Ahmedabad so they cannot make a call about it.

He also said Pakistan team is one of the best and important teams in the world and any mega event cannot be played without Pakistan team.

Sethi told reporters that they have got four matches so far but they would try to have final as well, if India is not in the final.

According to Najam Sethi, Pakistan will play only one match at home but they are trying to have another one.

About Dubai, he said that the weather would be too hot and although UAE board tried to persuade them to have matches, they could not convince Jay Shah, the President of ACC.