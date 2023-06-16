No room for Nawaz Sharif’s critics in PML-N, affirms PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday in a resolute stance made it clear that individuals who speak against Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar have no right to remain within the party.

The premier remarks come during his address at the Central General Council meeting of PML-N in Islamabad.

Speaking to the charged party crowd, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the potentially transformative power of Nawaz Sharif’s return to the political arena, stating that it could lead to a significant reshaping of the political map in Pakistan.

Recognising Nawaz Sharif as the architect of Pakistan,Mr Shehbaz highlighted his brother’s immense experience and visionary leadership, suggesting that his presence could usher in a new era of political dynamics.

Furthermore, he acknowledged the arduous circumstances under which the party assumed power, dismissing any notion that it was a mere “wreath of flowers.”

Instead, the premier emphasized that the challenges faced by the PML-N were formidable, requiring unwavering commitment and determination to overcome.