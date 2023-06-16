Biparjoy cyclone threat abates: LNG terminals resume operations at Port Qasim

Following the avoidance of the Biparjoy Cyclone threat, both LNG terminals at Port Qasim have successfully commenced operations.

The supply of RLNG from these terminals to Sui Northern and Southern Gas has begun. Additionally, the decision has been made to restore gas supply to power plants across various industries.

Furthermore, a decision has been made to reinstate gas supply to power plants in all industries. The gas supply to industries will resume starting at 8 a.m. on June 17, as confirmed by SSGC, whereas the decision to restore gas supply to the CNG station is still pending.

For the past three days, gas supply to industries, fertiliser factories, and CNG stations has been suspended.

The delivery of RLNG was disrupted due to adverse weather conditions caused by the cyclone. As a precautionary measure in response to the cyclone, both floating RLNG vessels were relocated to the open sea.