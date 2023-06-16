Leaked images reveal design of Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung is anticipated to announce its latest foldable phones, namely the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, in late July 2023.

However, before the official launch, details about the phones’ design and features have been leaked.

Following the recent leak of the first official image of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the first image of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has now surfaced.

The leaked image offers a glimpse into the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It was unveiled by MySmartPrice and showcases a sizable cover display with a notch located towards the end, creating space for the dual-camera setup.

Consequently, the cover screen resembles the shape of a folded folder. The image also reveals a large music player widget with well-spaced buttons for music playback control.

In an exclusive report earlier this week, we disclosed that Samsung is collaborating with Google to optimize apps for the cover screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Additionally, Samsung is expected to introduce a brand-new hinge mechanism, eliminating the gap between the folding sides and minimizing the screen crease.

As for the specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is projected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy processor, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The device will retain its dual-camera setup, with an enhanced 12MP primary camera. It will come pre-installed with Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1.

The phone will offer fast wired and wireless charging capabilities, stereo speakers, and an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance.