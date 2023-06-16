Maryam Nawaz slates Imran for reaching out to foreign powers

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz slammed on Friday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan for approaching US congressmen, and British lawmakers saying Nawaz Sharif never reached out to foreign powers for help.

At the outset of her address at the Central General Council meeting of PML-N in Islamabad, Maryam Nawaz expressed her gratitude to the party workers for once again selecting her as Vice President.

She extended her congratulations to all the elected members present at the gathering.

Maryam lauded the government led by Shehbaz Sharif, highlighting their remarkable achievement of steering the country away from the brink of default despite inheriting severe economic hurdles.

The ruling party’s top gun also praised the resilience and determination demonstrated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in reviving the economy and setting Pakistan on a path toward prosperity.

“The PML-N has shown unwavering patience and perseverance in the face of the most challenging problems, including political victimization that resulted in several top party leaders being incarcerated,” she added.

Taking a swipe at the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in reference to the events of May 9, Maryam Nawaz asserted that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif never incited party workers to engage in acts of vandalism or burning houses when he himself was arrested.

“Nawaz Sharif did not seek help from any foreigner after losing power, Nawaz Sharif always prioritized national interest over political interest,” added Maryam Nawaz.