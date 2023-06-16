Prabhas, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Adipurush’ receives rave reviews on opening day

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s highly anticipated film, Adipurush, hit the silver screen on June 16, enthralling audiences in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Directed by Om Raut, the epic drama, based on the timeless tale of Ramayana, received an overwhelmingly positive response from moviegoers on its opening day. Social media platforms, particularly Twitter, became a hub for fans to express their reactions and share reviews of the film. The general consensus was that Adipurush showcased Prabhas at his absolute best.

Twitter was abuzz with admiration for Prabhas’s awe-inspiring performance in the film. Users expressed their excitement and goosebumps-inducing moments, with one enthusiast exclaiming, “What a performance! Goosebumps!” Another user boldly claimed that Adipurush marked Prabhas’s finest work yet.

The commendations extended beyond Prabhas, as the entire Adipurush team was lauded for their efforts. Viewers praised Kriti Sanon’s portrayal of Janaki, alongside Prabhas’s Raghava. The supporting cast, including Hanuma, Sugriva, and Lakshmana, received accolades for their fantastic performances. Saif Ali Khan, essaying the role of the formidable antagonist Lankesh, was hailed for his terrific portrayal of Ravana. Audiences were captivated by his ferocity, recognizing that no one else could have done justice to the character. Director Om Raut was also commended for his remarkable storytelling, particularly in the climactic frames, which were deemed extraordinary.

A humorous tweet suggesting that fans caught a glimpse of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj cameo in Adipurush caused quite a stir. Responding to the meme comparing characters from the two films, users found it amusing and clarified that no offense was taken.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, Adipurush emerged as a grand mythological spectacle on the big screen. In addition to the star-studded lineup of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, the film also featured Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, Vatsal Sheth as Meghanadha, and Sonal Chauhan and Trupti Toradmal in supporting roles.

With its gripping narrative, powerhouse performances, and visually appealing VFX, Adipurush proved to be a cinematic experience worth relishing. As fans continued to flock to theaters, the film promised to take audiences on an unforgettable journey through the epic tale of Ramayana.