FM Bilawal urges PPP political workers to come out of social media bubble
Says they would encourage workers to union council level
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto on Friday urged political workers to come out of social media bubble
He was addressing a party event in Islamabad.
He said that the political workers of today have been confined to social media.
PPP chairman said that they would encourage the workers to the union council (UC) level while urging them to play active part in politics.
