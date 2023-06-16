Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

FM Bilawal urges PPP political workers to come out of social media bubble

Says they would encourage workers to union council level
Samaa Web Desk Jun 16, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto on Friday urged political workers to come out of social media bubble

He was addressing a party event in Islamabad.

He said that the political workers of today have been confined to social media.

PPP chairman said that they would encourage the workers to the union council (UC) level while urging them to play active part in politics.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular