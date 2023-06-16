Ex-principal secretary to Imran, Azam Khan goes ‘missing’

In a concerning turn of events, Azam Khan, the former principal secretary to deposed prime minister Imran Khan, has been reported missing since last night.

His family has also lodged FIR over Mr Azam’s disappearance at the Kohsar police station.

The FIR stated that Azam Khan did not return home after leaving yesterday evening, and his mobile phone is also switched off, further deepening concerns for his well-being.

Following the filing of the complaint, the police have assured that they are actively looking into the case and will make a decision once the investigation is concluded.

Taking to Twitter, the ex-prime minister shared a First Information Report (FIR) stating, “Azam Khan, who was my Principal Secretary, has gone missing since last evening.”

The PTI chairman further alleged that individuals perceived to be close to him are being targeted.