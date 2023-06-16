In meeting with PM, Fazl hails development projects in Budget 2023-24

In the midst of the rapidly changing political landscape in the country and economic tailspin, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM House in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mahmood also joined both bigwigs. Country’s political situation, and Budget 2023-24 took centre stage during the huddle.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman took the opportunity to commend the premier for his unwavering commitment to allocating funds for crucial development projects in Budget 2023-24, even in the face of financial constraints.

The JUI-F leaders further expressed their appreciation for the steps taken to uplift the merged districts of tribal areas.