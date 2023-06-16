NAB summons PTI chief again for Toshakhana case inquiry

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has once again summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on June 21 for an inquiry into the Toshakhana case.

This comes after a previous summons that could not be attended by Imran Khan, resulting in a written reply submitted through Barrister Gohar.

According to the notice issued by NAB, Imran Khan has been directed to appear in Islamabad at 11 am on June 21, bringing along all the relevant records related to the case.

The notice stated that the PTI chairman is being summoned regarding the alleged non-deposit of 58 gifts received by him in Toshakhana.

In his written reply to NAB, Imran Khan clarified that he was unable to appear on the designated date but assured his presence on June 19 if NAB calls him again.

He stated that as the Prime Minister, it was not within his jurisdiction to determine the value of the gifts received in Toshakhana, as that responsibility lies with the Cabinet Division.

Imran Khan vehemently denied the allegations of misuse of powers and reiterated that the determination of gift values is not his responsibility.

He added NAB does not have jurisdiction over cases involving amounts less than Rs500 million as per the law.