Muhammad Huraira, Aamer Jamal likely to be added to Test squad

Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain Babar Azam and the selectors have finalised the squad for Test series against Sri Lanka and it will be announced on Saturday (tomorrow), Samaa TV has learnt from the source.

The sources disclosed that two players, who are yet to make their Test debut, Muhammad Huraira and Aamer Jamal have been added to the squad.

Shaheen Shah Afridi could also make comeback into the Test squad after almost one year, as he had played last Test match in July 2022.

It was also learnt by Samaa TV that there was a contest between Aamer Jamal, Ehsanullah and Muhammad Abbas, but Aamer Jamal won the race, as he had the backing of skipper Babar Azam.

It was also told that youngsters Muhammad Huraira, was selected on the basis of his performance in Pakistan Shaheens.

The three top order batters will be Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique.

There will spinners Abrar Ahmed, Nauman Ali and Muhammad Nawaz. The middle-order Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Wasim Junior and Zahid Mehmood were dropped from the squad.

In middle-order Saud Shakeel, Muhammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Agha Salman will accompany Babar Azam.

Along with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Aamer Jamal, the other fast bowlers will be Hassan Ali and Naseem Shah.