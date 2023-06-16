Nepra grants slight reduction in electricity price for Karachi

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced a slight reduction in electricity prices for consumers in Karachi.

As part of the monthly fuel price adjustment, Nepra has decreased the electricity rate by five paise per unit.

In a notification, Nepra issued revised electricity prices, bringing relief to the consumers in Karachi.

This reduction comes after K-Electric, the power utility company in Karachi, had requested an increase of 49 paise per unit.

The decision by Nepra to lower the electricity prices will provide some relief to the residents of Karachi, who have been facing the burden of high energy costs.

The monthly fuel price adjustment allows Nepra to review and adjust the electricity rates based on the fluctuating costs of fuel used for power generation.