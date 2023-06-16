Govt vows to provide good news for Karachi as K-Electric restructuring is underway

Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan shared updates on the ongoing restructuring of K-Electric and addressed concerns regarding the potential impact of Cyclone Biparjoy on electrical installations in Karachi.

Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan reassured the public that the restructuring process of K-Electric is progressing smoothly and emphasized that positive news will be announced soon for the mega city.

This development aims to address the financial issues faced by K-Electric and ensure improved services for consumers, he added.

Regarding the threat of Cyclone Biparjoy, the minister clarified that there is no immediate danger to the electrical installations in Karachi. Adequate measures have been taken to safeguard the infrastructure, ensuring uninterrupted power supply during this weather event, he asserted.

“To address financial matters concerning both K Electric and Sui Gas, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee headed by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. This committee will work towards resolving the financial challenges faced by these entities, ultimately aiming to enhance their operational efficiency.”

Khurram Dastgir Khan further highlighted that K Electric is currently providing a 24-hour electricity supply to approximately 70% of the city. The remaining 30%, primarily encompassing economically disadvantaged areas, is the focus of ongoing efforts to improve electricity access.

On the issue of market closure timings, the federal minister clarified that the implementation of the decision to close markets at 8 pm falls under the jurisdiction of provincial governments.

He expressed the intent to engage with traders and business leaders to discuss the matter and address their concerns.

The minister said the potential benefits of closing markets at 8 pm, particularly for the traders’ community.