Sirajul Haq reacts to Karachi mayoral election with blazing guns

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq lambasted on Friday the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for “failing” to ensure transparency during mayoral elections, alleging that the election results were manipulated through forceful coercion and police brutality.

Taking to Twitter, the JI Ameer penned that the candidate who garnered a substantial 900,000 votes faced a setback, while the one with only 300,000 votes secured victory in the mayor election.

“It was the darkest day in the history of democracy and the people of Karachi,” he added.

Drawing a parallel to the fall of Dhaka, Sirajul Haq reminded the public of the 1970 elections, where those who received 81 seats did not accept the mandate of the party with 161 seats.

He further added that in 1977, a candidate was abducted, and the recent election incident echoed the unfortunate recurrence of such events.

Raising serious concerns about the impartiality of the electoral watchdog, Sirajul Haq questioned the Election Commission’s ability to ensure fair and just elections in Karachi.

He expressed doubts about the Commission’s credibility and asked, “How can the Election Commission be trusted to conduct free and transparent general elections?”