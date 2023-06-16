Man builds Taj Mahal-inspired memorial house for late mother

Amaruddin Sheikh Dawood, a businessman hailing from Chennai, has constructed a magnificent Taj Mahal-like building in Thiruvarur as a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Jilani Begum.

The memorial house, built at a cost of 50 million rupees, stands as a symbol of love and gratitude towards the woman who single-handedly raised Amaruddin and his siblings after the untimely demise of their father.

Amaruddin Sheikh Dawood’s journey began at the tender age of eleven when his father, Abdul Qadir, passed away.

Left with the immense responsibility of raising four daughters and a son, Jilani Begum took charge of her late husband’s hardware business and devoted herself entirely to her children’s well-being.

Witnessing his mother’s unwavering strength and sacrifice, Amaruddin was inspired to create a lasting testament to her legacy.

To commemorate his mother’s incredible love and resilience, Amaruddin decided to construct a memorial house in the likeness of the iconic Taj Mahal. Sourcing marble from the renowned quarries of Rajasthan, the construction of the Taj Mahal-inspired building spanned two years.

Skilled workers, both local and from Rajasthan, contributed their expertise to bring the ambitious project to life.

The grand unveiling of the Taj Mahal-inspired memorial house took place on June 2, 2023, opening its doors to people of all faiths and backgrounds.

As an extension of the memorial’s purpose, a madrasa school has been established within the premises, currently providing education to ten enrolled pupils.

Amaruddin Sheikh Dawood’s dedication to honoring his mother extends beyond the construction of the memorial house. Every Amavasya, the lunar day of the new moon, he personally prepares and serves biryani to a thousand people, in remembrance of the day his mother passed away.

While Amaruddin’s family members celebrate and appreciate his heartfelt tribute, the businessman has also faced criticism for the substantial amount of money invested in the project.

Responding to these concerns, Amaruddin expressed, “Some people question why I spent such a significant sum, suggesting I could have donated it to the less fortunate. However, I wanted to demonstrate that my mother means everything to me. Nothing compares to what she has done for us”.