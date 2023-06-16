PCB unveils women cricket team’s series schedule for 2023-2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the series schedule for the national women’s cricket team for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

The team is set to compete in a total of five series during this period, showcasing their skills and representing Pakistan on the international stage.

One of the major highlights of the season will be the historic visit of the South African women’s cricket team to Pakistan in August.

This will mark the first-ever tour of the South African women team to Pakistan, and they are scheduled to play a series of three T20 matches and three ODIs.

In April-May of the following year, the West Indies women cricket team will visit Pakistan for another exciting series. The details regarding the number of matches and formats are yet to be announced.

After the home series, the Pakistani team will embark on tours to New Zealand, England, and Bangladesh.

These tours will provide valuable opportunities for the team to compete against strong international opponents, further develop their skills, and gain exposure to different playing conditions.

Additionally, the Pakistani women’s team is also gearing up to participate in the prestigious Asian games, where they will represent the nation and strive for success against other Asian cricketing nations.