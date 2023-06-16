SC adjourns review of judgments law, Punjab polls order case till June 19

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday heard pleas against judicial reforms law and ECP’s plea asking SC to revisit Punjab Elections order.

The case hearing has been adjourned till June 19 (Monday).

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial— Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar are included in the bench—conducted the hearing.

Attorney General Usman Awan presented arguments and also sought time in the next hearing to complete his arguments.

In the last hearing, the apex court clubbed together pleas against the recently-enacted Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023 with the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) petition asking the top court to revisit its April 4 order of holding polls to the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

More to follow…