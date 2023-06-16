ATC rejects Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea in May 9 riots case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in the case related to the riots that occurred on May 9.

The decision was made by Judge Ejaz Ahmed on Friday, further extending Yasmin Rashid’s detention.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police have successfully obtained the vehicle and smartphone belonging to Yasmin Rashid, which were allegedly used during the violent protests on May 9.

The police team went to the jail where Yasmin Rashid is currently imprisoned, and they conducted an interrogation session with her.

She has been regularly brought to court in relation to her involvement in the protests.

According to police sources, Yasmin Rashid allegedly admitted that she had gathered people for the protest. In order to gather further evidence, her smartphone has been sent for forensic analysis.