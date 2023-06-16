Senate passes Election Act Amendment Bill by majority vote

The Senate Friday successfully passed the Election Act amendment bill on Friday with a resounding majority vote.

The bill’s approval marks a significant stride towards reforming and enhancing the existing election procedures, ensuring a more transparent and inclusive democratic process.

One of the key amendments brought forth by the bill is the revision of Section 57 of the Election Act.

This particular amendment holds immense importance as it directly impacts the scheduling and conduct of general elections.

Under the new provisions, the Election Commission has been bestowed with the authority to announce the date or dates for the upcoming general elections.

Moreover, this amendment empowers the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to make modifications to the election program as necessary.

The amendment also grants the electoral body the flexibility to announce a new election schedule or a new election date if circumstances require such modifications.

The amendments introduced in the bill also seek to streamline the electoral process, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of conducting elections.